Decker Lake Orange Shirt Day

Students of Decker Lake Elementary School (DLES) wore orange shirts to honour Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 29. “We are very delighted to unveil our Territorial Land Acknowledgement so that students and community members can scan and access this every time they enter our bulding,” said Sigrid Sollbach Principal of DLES. Maureen Luggi Chief of Wet’suwet’en First Nation and her daughter Danielle Wall were at the school to speak with the children and share the Indigenous history. “Today is a special day for us to wear orange shirts and to commemorate the issue of residential schools across Canada. To understand, be aware, and be informed about the assimilation processes of the former federal governments and the tactics and strategies that they utilize towards Indigenous people,” said Chief Luggi. “I did the territorial welcome for the DLES with the School District 91. I did it in my language. This is really important to me that the students learn the traditional territory and not just the Indian Act Territory, like Wet’suwet’en First Nation, our reserve, that is an Indian Act Territory traditionally that belongs to a clan. To me its really important for people to know, so I was really happy to to do this for the school,” said Danielle Wall.“We are grateful that Wall and Luggi were able to join us on this special day where we deepen our understanding of Residential Schools and our support to Residential School Survivors,” said Principal Sollbach. (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)