Decker Lake science fair – Einstiens in the making

Decker Lake Elementary School held their science fair on Feb. 1 students were teamed up with a partner to create a project. The projects were based theory and the students performed and researched their experiment to come up with a hypothesise and a conclusion. They started working on these projects in December and a few will get to move onto the district science fair that is held in Vanderhoof later this year. They all did an amazing job. (Ted Douglas and Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)