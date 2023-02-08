Decker lk science fair

Decker Lake science fair – Einstiens in the making

Decker Lake Elementary School held their science fair on Feb. 1 students were teamed up with a partner to create a project. The projects were based theory and the students performed and researched their experiment to come up with a hypothesise and a conclusion. They started working on these projects in December and a few will get to move onto the district science fair that is held in Vanderhoof later this year. They all did an amazing job. (Ted Douglas and Laura Blackwell photos/Lakes District News)

 

Clayton Amendt, Grade 5 and Brinely Abietkoff, Grade 6 were part of the Decker Lake Science Fair on Feb. 3. Their project was how pop effects the colour of your teeth. The two of them used eggs to scale how the egg shells changed colour after being exposed to different kinds of pop. They dunked their eggs in a glass of foru differnt kinds of pop and examined the change of the egg shell every 10 minutes. They found that Dr. Pepper was the worst colprit in changing the couring of the egg shells. More photos of these great kids on page 15. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

