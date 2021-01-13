Earlier in April 2020, the Burns Lake RCMP had found a man stabbed several times, at Moe Road. (Lakes District News file photo)

Earlier in April 2020, the Burns Lake RCMP had found a man stabbed several times, at Moe Road. (Lakes District News file photo)

Decker Lake stabbing incident accused intends to plead guilty

Hearing set on Jan. 28

The accused in the Moe road stabbing incident near Decker Lake, has expressed his intention to plead guilty.

A court date has been set yet again, for Jan. 28, in the trial of Steven Rinas, who was arrested in April last year for the stabbing on Moe Road.

Rinas was expected to enter a guilty plea during his Oct. 15, 2020 court appearance, however, Dan McLaughlin of the Attorney General’s office informed Lakes District News that a new date was later set.

“It is my understanding that the accused sought several adjournments to explore certain options,” said McLaughlin and had no further information as to what the options explored by the accused were.

Earlier in April 2020, the Burns Lake RCMP had found a man stabbed several times, at Moe Road and after an extensive search, police arrested and charged, Steven James Rinas in connection to the stabbing. During his arraignment, Rinas pled not guilty to all the counts and elected to be tried by a provincial court judge.

The man, allegedly stabbed by Rinas completed his treatment and was released from care last year.

Rinas, 52, had first appeared before the Smithers court on Apr. 21 last year, after which his bail hearing was set for April 24. Rinas’ bail was denied and he was ordered to be detained on the charges. With four counts including charges of aggravated assault, two charges of assault with a weapon and one charge of theft of a motor vehicle, Rinas is now said to be expected to enter a plea deal.

“We expect that the accused will enter a guilty plea on January 28. Once that occurs we will address sentencing. That may occur at a later date,” said McLaughlin.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Just Posted

Sasquatch sighting. (Omineca Ski Club photo/Lakes District News)
Sasquatch on the loose at Omineca Ski Club

Head out to the trails to see if you can spot it; a tongue-in-cheek response from the club President

Two books in particular became quite popular at the start of the pandemic — Soap and Water Common Sense, The definitive guide to viruses’ bacteria, parasites, and disease and The Great Influenza, The story of the deadliest pandemic in history. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake Public Library lent 20,916 books in 2020

Gained 67 new patrons throughout the year

NH Emergency. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Northern Health’s new digital portal launched

Northern B.C. residents can now access HealtheLife for health-based information

BLFR. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake Fire Resuce records two calls already in 2021

The department saw 165 calls in 2020 setting a new record for Burns Lake

Northern B.C.’s total assessments increased from over $69 billion in 2020 to over $72 billion this year. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
BC Assessment Authority releases property assessments

Burns Lake takes the lead in Northern B.C. with a 21 per cent increase

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the legislature, Jan. 11, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. sees another 446 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, nine more deaths

Hospitalization rates holding steady after holiday season

Campbell River courthouse. Google maps
Listening to podcast off phone app while driving not distracted driving, B.C. judge rules

Campbell River man appeals ticket, saying he was not touching the phone while podcast played

Anti-Racist Coalition Vancouver started a petition calling on B.C.’s education officials to make Black Shirt Day official. The inaugural event in solidarity with Black and racialized Canadians takes place on Friday, Jan. 15. (Screenshot/Change.org)
Petition calling for official anti-racism Black Shirt Day gaining traction in B.C.

Anti-Racism Coalition Vancouver advocates for a day of solidarity for Black and racialized Canadians

Police released surveillance footage of a man setting fire to a homeless woman’s blankets while she slept on a downtown sidewalk on Hamilton Street, near the Queen Elizabeth Theatre, around 4 a.m. on Dec. 13, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
Police hunt for arsonist who lit sleeping homeless woman’s blanket on fire in Vancouver

Police are looking for both the suspect and victim, urging anyone with information to come forward

A B.C. Supreme Court judge found John Albert Buchanan, accused in the September 2017 murder of Richard Sitar in Nanaimo, not guilty of second-degree murder but guilty of manslaughter. (Nanaimo News Bulletin file)
Man found guilty of manslaughter in bludgeoning death in Nanaimo

Verdict comes down in John Albert Buchanan’s trial in B.C. Supreme Court in Nanaimo

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau delivers his opening remarks during a news conference outside Rideau cottage in Ottawa, Friday, January 8, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Canada secures 20M more Pfizer vaccine doses; U.S. border closure extended to Feb. 21

Extra doses will come this spring starting in April

Former Vancouver Giants forward Evander Kane is seen here in Game 7 of the second round of the 2009 WHL playoffs against the Spokane Chiefs (Sam Chan under Wikipedia Commons licence)
NHL player with B.C. ties, Evander Kane, files for bankruptcy claiming $27M in debt

Sharks left winger lists liabilities of close to $30 million in court filing

Earlier in April 2020, the Burns Lake RCMP had found a man stabbed several times, at Moe Road. (Lakes District News file photo)
Decker Lake stabbing incident accused intends to plead guilty

Hearing set on Jan. 28

Saanich police stopped a driver going more than 60 km/h over the posted speed limit on the Pat Bay Highway on Jan. 11. (Saanich Police Traffic Safety Unit/Twitter)
Saanich driver tells police he was ‘only’ going 45 km/h over posted limit

Driver caught going 144 km/h on Greater Victoria-area highway slapped with hefty fines

Most Read