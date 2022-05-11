Sahel from Milwaukee Tools

Demo days at Starland in Burns Lake

Starland Timber Mart held a power tool demo day on April 30. Representatives from Milwaukee were on hand with a wide selection of the many tools that are sold at Starland. If you missed the day, stop in at Starland and check out their wide selection of tools. (L-R) Sehel, Milwaukee rep and Dolores, Starland customer service rep.(Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Summerland reconciliation mural vandalized

Just Posted

Coastal GasLink has been fined for a second time this year for erosion and sedimentation control violations by the B.C. Environmental Assessment Office. (CGL photo)
Coastal GasLink receives second fine for erosion control violations

Taylor Bachrach stands up to speak in the Chamber during Question Period on 11 February, 2022. (Photo: Bernard Thibodeau, House of Commons Photo Services)
Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP introduces bill to give 16-year-olds right to vote

UBC Healthcare roadshow
Roadshow meant to attract students to a healthcare profession

Brotherly love. It doesn’t get much bigger then when you donate a kidney to your brother. (L-R) Neil with his brother Michael right after surgery at Vancouver General Hospital. (Carrie Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake man has new lease on life after kidney donation from brother