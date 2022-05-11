Demo days at Starland in Burns Lake

Starland Timber Mart held a power tool demo day on April 30. Representatives from Milwaukee were on hand with a wide selection of the many tools that are sold at Starland. If you missed the day, stop in at Starland and check out their wide selection of tools. (L-R) Sehel, Milwaukee rep and Dolores, Starland customer service rep.(Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)
