Dickson-mania in full swing in Burns Lake

Local support has been through the roof as Emily Dickson competes for gold

Staff at the Village of Burns Lake offices got together to film a video to cheer on hometown olympic athlete Emily Dickson, who is competing in the biathlon at the Beijing Winter Olympics. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)

Emily Dickson, Olympic biathlete from Burns Lake, is right in the middle of competition at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, and has several events upcoming that will determine whether or not she places on the podium.

Local support has been strong for Dickson, who spent her formative years as a skier at the Omineca Ski Club, ever since she was first announced on the Olympic team on Jan. 19.

Numerous businesses in town have put up signs and posters of encouragement, as well as making posts on social media. A group of staff from the Village of Burns Lake, along with community members, made a personal video for Dickson as well.

Dickson has competed in two events so far; the mixed relay 4×6 km race on Feb. 5, along with the women’s 15 km individual on Feb. 7.

She has several more chances to improve on her times with the womens 7.5 km sprint on Feb. 11, the women’s 10 km pursuit on Feb. 13, the women’s 4×6 relay on Feb. 16, and the women’s 12.5 km mass start on Feb. 19. All the events except the women’s 4×6 relay begin at 5 p.m. Beijing time, which is 1 a.m. PT.

The women’s 4×6 relay on Feb. 16 begins at 11: 45 p.m. PT.

The winner of the biathlon is determined by the accumulative times added up from each event.

