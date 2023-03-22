Ski Club races

Did someone say mascot race?

The Omineca Ski Club held a St. Patrick’s day fun day with their annual Lakes Loppet on March 19. Along with the Loppet event and a kid’s Shamrock Hunt. They couldn’t have asked for a better day, the sun was shining and it was a perfect six degree. One of the highlights of the day was the local mascots racing against each other – the Omineca Sasquatch, Newsie from the Lakes District News, Bon Homme, Lakey the Moose from the Village of Burns Lake. Everyone was treated to soup, a bun, a cookie and great prizes. Omineca Sasquatch won the race. (Ted Douglas photos/Lakes District News)

 

Ski Club races

Ski Club races

Ski Club races

Ski Club races

Ski Club races

Ski Club races

Ski Club races

Ski Club races

Ski Club races

Ski Club races

Ski Club races

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Salmo man arrested in Shuswap RV park after 5-hour standoff
Next story
First Nation chooses affluent Vancouver launch pad to reform Indigenous child welfare

Just Posted

Representatives from Gitanyow First Nation, Gitanyow Hereditary Chiefs, Meziadin Junction Limited Partnership,Mayor Angela Danuser of Stewart and Stikine NDP MLA Nathan Cullen at the March 2023 announcement of expanded internet service to Gitanyow and Stewart.(submitted photo by Ministry of Citizens’ Services).
High-speed internet access coming to remote Gitanyow, Stewart

Skeena Bulkley MP Taylor Bachrach tabled a private member’s bill which he believes will help protect airline passengers on March 20. He is pictured here at the second-anniversary ceremony of the sinking of tug Ingenika on Feb. 10 in Prince Rupert. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern view)
Skeena-Bulkey Valley MP tables bill to increase airline passenger protection

Dr. David Try from Kitselas Geothermal and Tim Thompson from Borealis Geothermal in Calgary faced numerous questions at a March 16 open house while explaining plans to drill for super-heated water on the east side of Lakelse Lake. (Staff photo)
Lakelse Lake residents skeptical about plans to drill for hot water

Ski Club races
Did someone say mascot race?