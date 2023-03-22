Did someone say mascot race?

The Omineca Ski Club held a St. Patrick’s day fun day with their annual Lakes Loppet on March 19. Along with the Loppet event and a kid’s Shamrock Hunt. They couldn’t have asked for a better day, the sun was shining and it was a perfect six degree. One of the highlights of the day was the local mascots racing against each other – the Omineca Sasquatch, Newsie from the Lakes District News, Bon Homme, Lakey the Moose from the Village of Burns Lake. Everyone was treated to soup, a bun, a cookie and great prizes. Omineca Sasquatch won the race. (Ted Douglas photos/Lakes District News)