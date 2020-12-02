Did you spot the Elf yet?

The festive fun started in Burns Lake last Friday, with little elves sitting on shelves of various stores around the village. The Holiday Quest: Elf I Spy contest organized by the Burns Lake & District Chamber of Commerce, will run from Nov. 27 to Dec. 12. To participate in this contest, community members can pick up their ‘Elf I Spy’ cards from Alternative Grounds. Upon finding the elves, record the name of the store in the appropriate box on the card. You will have until 2 p.m. on Dec. 12 to return the card to win a $10,000 Santa Bucks draw. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)



