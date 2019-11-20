Digging for development

A crew with the Village of Burns Lake on Nov. 6 supervised digging work by Fred Carpenter Construction as it connected water and sewer mains to a planned housing development project. Fred Carpenter Construction plans to build three triplex units in the empty lot at the corner of 5th Ave. and Government St. The lot is owned by Fred and Audrey Carpenter. (Blair McBride photo)
- Search
- Home
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Subscription
- Sports
- Trending Now
- Classifieds
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Videos
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contests
- Contact Us
- Site Map