Digging for development

A crew with the Village of Burns Lake on Nov. 6 supervised digging work by Fred Carpenter Construction as it connected water and sewer mains to a planned housing development project. Fred Carpenter Construction plans to build three triplex units in the empty lot at the corner of 5th Ave. and Government St. The lot is owned by Fred and Audrey Carpenter. (Blair McBride photo)

Previous story
B.C. to advocate for frustrated, confused, unhappy cellphone users, says premier

Just Posted

Pipeline camp workers to buy locally, TC Energy says

As preparations for TC Energy’s Coastal GasLink (CGL) pipeline project pick up… Continue reading

Village eyes new mass communication system

A new mass communication system might provide emergency information more easily for… Continue reading

Chamber to get electronic locks

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce building will soon get… Continue reading

Training on a virtual road

Brent Boogaart drives a plow truck simulator inside a trailer at Lakes… Continue reading

No expansion of 4×4 ambulance fleet, BCEHS says

Burns Lake has one of the few four-wheel drive ambulances in the… Continue reading

Bye bye Bei Bei: Giant panda born in U.S. zoo heads to China

Panda heads back to China as part of cooperative breeding program

Benn scores 2, streaking Stars earn 6-1 win over Canucks

Horvat has lone goal for Vancouver

B.C. to advocate for frustrated, confused, unhappy cellphone users, says premier

Maple Ridge New Democrat Bob D’Eith to advocate for more affordable and transparent cellphone options

Digging for development

A crew with the Village of Burns Lake on Nov. 6 supervised… Continue reading

Burns Lake a key link in historic telegraph line

By 1844, artist-turned-inventor Samul F.B. Morse had developed a device capable of… Continue reading

Local author shows off second book

Author Philip Patrick holds a copy of his book Elijah and Sabrina… Continue reading

B.C. man who killed Belgian tourist near Boston Bar gets life in prison, no parole until 2042

Sean McKenzie pleaded guilty to second-degree murder of 28-year-old Amelie Christelle Sakkalis

‘Very disrespectful’: B.C. first responder irked by motorists recording collisions on cellphones

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue deputy chief challenges motorists to break the habit

Daily cannabis linked to reduction in opioid use: B.C. researchers

Researchers looked at a group of 1,152 people in Vancouver who reported substance use and chronic pain

Most Read