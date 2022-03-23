Discovered remains near Burns Lake yet to be retrieved

The cousin of PJ Sebastian is pushing to extract bone fragments found at Francois Lake, which were originally discovered in 2019, for analysis.

Kim Sebastian has been searching land and water for her missing cousin Perry (PJ) Sebastian Jr., who has been missing since Dec. 23, 2011.

In 2019, she contacted the Canadian Search and Disaster Dogs Association (CASDDA) , a company based in Alberta, to come and investigate the area.

“I contacted CASDDA to search the water in Francois Lake near Nee Tahi Buhn Reserve which is PJ’s last known whereabouts. My family and friends raised funds to have the team search,” Sebastian told Lakes District News.

In June 2019, after receiving approval from the RCMP, the CASDDA cadaver dog team came to search the area. They discovered bones at 60 meters in the lake but they could not retrieve a piece to test DNA due to equipment issues.

Though they couldn’t retrieve a sample, it was determined by CASDDA that the bones were not related to PJ Sebastian’s disappearance.

“The dogs found some bones but they were very old bones so there was no way they would be related to the case of Mrs. Sebastian’s cousin. What we searched underneath the area determined it was not the bones from the missing person, because the bones were very old, far pre-dating the missing person case. It was most likely animal bones,” CASDDA K9 team leader Sylvie Montier told Lakes District News.

Montier continued to say that due to the fact the remains were too brittle for extraction, coupled with the fact that it was determined not to be the missing person in question, CASDDA never returned to make another attempt at extraction and no investigation was made by RCMP.

Despite it not being the remains of her missing cousin, getting the remains extracted is important to Sebastian.

“No attempt has been made to retrieve the sample in almost three years,” said Sebastian. Perhaps if more people know the situation, there may be more offers for assistance in retrieving a sample. To see if the bones are in fact human first of all, and to test the DNA to provide a family with their missing loved one.”

Sebastian and her family continue to search for answers regarding PJ Sebastian’s disappearance. If anyone is interested in helping, or has information to share about the case, Sebastian can be contacted at kimmysuperfrog@hotmail.com.

Eddie Huband

Multimedia Reporter

eddie.huband@ldnews.net

