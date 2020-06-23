Two shirts sold on Walmart Canada’s website by a third-party seller shown here in screenshots taken Tuesday, June 23, 2020. (Walmart Canada)

Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

Walmart Canada saw outrage directed at the company on social media over shirts with “All Lives Matter” and “Blue Lives Matter” slogans being sold online.

In response to questions from Black Press Media, Walmart Canada said the company is looking into the shirts, which are sold in its third-party marketplace.

“We stand against any form of racism or discrimination. We promote listening, seeking to understand and embracing individual differences. Today, our third-party marketplace has a number of items with variations on the phrase ‘lives matter.’ We will continue to review those items to ensure compliance with our terms and conditions.”

In Twitter replies to concerned users, Walmart Canada said the shirts were being sold by a third party seller and were “currently being looked into” by the company.

“Disgusting @WalmartCanada take this off of your racks,” said Twitter user Keetana Siva. Meanwhile, Wayne Lord tweeted that it was “quite disingenuous to advocate and support Black Lives Matter” at the same time as the company sells “All Lives Matter” shirts in their marketplace.

READ MORE: Long seen as radical, Black Lives Matter goes mainstream

The “All Lives Matter” shirt that sparked the ire of Twitter users is sold by a company named Old Glory on the Walmart website. The company appears to sell a variety of slogan T-shirts, including a baby’s onesie that says “Blue Lives Matter” on it. Another “Blue Lives Matter” shirt, sold by Fox Outdoor, is also up on the Walmart website.

Both sayings have been the topic of division, especially in recent days, amid protests against racism and police brutality in the U.S., Canada, and in more than a dozen countries around the world. The Black Lives Matter movement has indicated that saying “All Lives Matter” minimizes the suffering of Black people.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. to begin to test sewage to find clues about where COVID-19 has spread
Next story
B.C. Mountie sentenced in ‘particularly heinous’ revenge porn case

Just Posted

Burns Lake Public Library will allow computer usage by appointments-only in phase 2

The partial re-opening expected to begin on June 16

Burns Lake businesses having a hard time recovering from Covid-19

Village urges them to reach out for assistance

LDAC is back with this week’s Quarantunes

Good day and Happy Summer, LDAC members, supporters, sponsors and friends. VC… Continue reading

Open fire ban lifted throughout the Northwest Fire Centre

BCWS urges public to be cautious and responsible

The Old Age Security aid would be in addition to April’s GST aid

The April payment was an increase in GST for low and middle income seniors

B.C.’s COVID-19 modelling on track for next phase of reopening

Low cases show extra activities can be handled, Dr. Henry says

Home services company banned from B.C. for deceptive sales practices

Simply Green Home Services faces $8,000 fine

B.C. Mountie sentenced in ‘particularly heinous’ revenge porn case

Former RCMP officer uploaded videos of explicit acts with fellow Mountie to pornography website

Walmart Canada investigating after ‘All Lives Matter’ shirts cause outrage

Shirts are sold by a third-party seller and the company says it is reviewing the items

B.C. to begin to test sewage to find clues about where COVID-19 has spread

Health officials say pilot project has begun in Vancouver

COVID-19: B.C. records 13 new cases, one death of senior in longterm care

Province has had 2,835 test positive cases overall

‘Increasingly centralized approach’ leads Haida Gwaii SPCA council members to resign

Former BC SPCA members say proposals currently under consultation do not favour small communities

Sport fishing season for chinook salmon closed on B.C.’s Stikine and Taku Rivers

DFO preseason forecasts as low as half of minimum population requirement

Nursing student sues Kelowna RCMP officer for alleged assault during wellness check

None of the allegations in the civil claim have been proven in court

Most Read