DLES huskies donning pink

Students at the Decker Lake Elementary school (DLES) in Burns Lake celebrated the pink shirt day by wearing pink like the grade 5 husky Gemma, pictured here, and by decorating paper-based pink shirt templates with messages of kindness, hope, empathy, and tolerance. “Although Pink Shirt Day has come and gone, Decker Lake Huskies work hard every day to be kind to themselves and each other,” said Wendy Kelemen, principal for DLES. (Submitted/Lakes District News)



