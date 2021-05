Decker Lake Elementary School’s (DLES) Grade 3/4 teacher Ms. England booked the School District 91 carpentry trailer for two weeks to give students some hands-on carpentry exposure. Mr. England helped them construct bat houses which the students will be able to take home once completed. “It was such a great opportunity for these students!” said Wendy Kelemen, principal for DLES. (Submitted/Lakes District News)