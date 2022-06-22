Do You Look Like Your Dog contest in Burns Lake

The grand opening of the MacEwen Dog Park is finally here July 1 at 12:30 p.m. and to launch the event the dog park committee is running a Facebook photo contest that can net the winner $100.

Take a picture of you and your dog and post it on the MacEwen Dog Park Facebook Page. All pictures must either be taken in front of the dog park sign or include it somehow, photo shopping allowed.

You don’t really need to look like your dog, you can also submit pictures that make the committee laugh or go aww, that’s so cute, according to contest organizer, Leone McHugh.

The contest will run from June 22 to June 29 at 4:30 p.m. There will be four prize winners. In addition to the $100 first place prize Lakes District News has contributed Chamber Bucks, allowing the committee to award more prizes. There will be a $50 Chamber Buck prize for second place; $30 Chamber Bucks for third place; and a $20 Chamber Buck honourable mention prize. Winners will be announced at the end of the grand opening activities.

And speaking of the grand opening there will be lots of prizes, give aways, fun activities and watermelon, at the July 1 event.

In addition to the ribbon cutting ceremony, Julie Harrison will be doing an agility demonstration with her three star dogs. Those present with canines will have an opportunity to try them out on the agility course afterwards with Julie’s tutelage or just talk to Julie about dog training.

There’s more. Does your dog have a long tail? Or a special trick? You can enter it in one of 10 contests for similar themes. There will be a prize for the longest tail and nine other challenges.

The Lakes Animal Friendship Society will be there with information about therapy dogs, spay and neuter clinics. They will have copies of their books as well as answer any questions regarding their organization. In addition the Village of Burns Lake and P&B Feed and Needs have donated some great freebies.

The climax at the end will be the unveiling of the winners of the week long contest.

Even though the dog park was opened over two years ago the grand opening was postponed due to COVID gathering restrictions. So, let’s break out and celebrate.

After the Canada Day celebrations at Spirit Square pop over to the dog park. Everyone and their dog are invited and please make sure your dog is on a leash.