Docs happy with medical clinic pilot project

Patients being seen outside of normal business hours

The extended hours medical clinic in Burns Lake Wednesday night has passed through its pilot project phase and is now ongoing.

Key to the clinic, which runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. each Wednesday at the Lakes District Hospital and Health Centre, is the ability of people to be seen by a physician outside of normal business hours.

That ability grew out of an assessment conducted by local physicians who found that members of the community had difficulty seeing a physician in a timely fashion during the course of a normal working day.

And Burns Lake physician Dr. Tammy Williams says the clinic has also helped achieve another objective — reducing the demand on the hospital’s emergency room to provide non-emergent or urgent care.

“We really want to keep the ER for emergent and non-emergent care,” she said.

People using the extended hours clinic may require anything from a prescription renewal to an initial assessment followed by arranging for follow up care during regular hours.

“The wait is not as long. The appointments are not meant to be long,” Williams also said of the extended hours clinic.

“So far what we’ve seen has been very satisfactory,” she added of how locals are responding to the opportunity.

Although Lakes District residents may be surprised at the extended hours, Williams said the three participating physicians feel it’s a necessary part of their service.

“Long hours come with being a physician,” said Williams noting that the doctors in Burns Lake rotate duty so that they each do two 24-hour shifts twice a week.

Patients are seen on a first come, first served basis.

Eryn Collins from the Northern Health Authority says there’s the potential for the clinic to broaden out to provide specific health care information.

During the trial period, for example, diabetes education sessions were scheduled, she said.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
PHOTOS: Driver performs risky manoeuvre to pass B.C. snowplows, sparking warning
Next story
B.C. dad appeals court ruling preventing his five kids from taking bus alone

Just Posted

Docs happy with medical clinic pilot project

Patients being seen outside of normal business hours

New guidelines for dog complaints in Burns Lake

Village council adopts dog control policy

RCMP outline plan for ‘peaceful’ arrests as they prepare to enforce pipeline injunction

Assistant commissioner says officers will use least amount of force reasonable for safe arrests

Coastal GasLink talks between Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs, province break down

Hereditary chiefs say RCMP enforcement is ‘imminent’

New trial ordered in ‘brutal’ murder of Fribjon Bjornson

B.C. Court of Appeal rules trial judge failed to give key information to jurors

B.C. non-profit has $150 million of unclaimed cash & cheques. Does some belong to you?

Only a small portion of millions of dollars of forgotten or unclaimed money is ever claimed

VIDEO: Airbnb restricts young people from renting after slew of deadly house parties

People under 25 years old will be restricted from renting full houses, independent suites

Kirk Douglas, longtime influential movie star, dies at 103

The ‘Spartacus’ star and father of actor Michael Douglas was nominated for three Oscars

Cold comfort from U.S. softwood lumber decision, B.C. industry says

Canadian producers keep paying in ‘Groundhog Day’ dispute

Eleven years later, Chilliwack man still suffers from men’s hockey league hit

Already prone to concussions, Shielan Laing’s life was forever altered by a cross-check to the head.

PHOTOS: Driver performs risky manoeuvre to pass B.C. snowplows, sparking warning

The incident was spotted on Highway 19 in Campbell River

Not Guilty: Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment

Only Mitt Romney of Utah, the party’s defeated 2012 presidential nominee, broke with the GOP

Two killed in head-on crash north of Barriere

Highway 5 closed in both directions

Crosswinds hold up chartered flight taking Canadians from Wuhan

Ottawa says 373 people have asked for help to leave the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak

Most Read