An impromptu memorial for Dr. Walter Reynolds, who died after he was attacked in an examination room rests outside the Village Mall walk-in clinic in Red Deer, Alta., Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Doctor slain in Alberta medical clinic was devoted father, husband

Red Deer doctors on edge after attack on colleague who had two young daughters

A doctor who was killed in a violent attack at a walk-in clinic in central Alberta is being remembered as a devoted family man who was well-liked by patients.

Dr. Peter Bouch says members of Red Deer’s medical community are feeling shaken a day after the death of his colleague, Dr. Walter Reynolds.

Bouch says Reynolds was proud of his two young daughters and was a dedicated physician.

He says he and Reynolds worked at different clinics, but were both part of a tight-knit community of doctors in Red Deer who are originally from South Africa.

RELATED: Alberta physician killed after attack at Red Deer walk-in clinic

RELATED: ‘We were face to face’: Good Samaritan recalls tackling Nelson stabbing suspect

RCMP Supt. Gerald Grobmeier has said staff and patients were in the Village Mall Walk-In Clinic yesterday for what he called an isolated, but extremely brazen crime.

A witness told media outlets that it was her family doctor who was slain by someone allegedly with a hammer and machete.

Bouch said physicians are feeling vulnerable.

“It’s a shock to the whole of Red Deer, not only to the physicians, but also to the many medical staff that work in our clinics,” he said in an interview Tuesday.

“And I think a lot of them are looking over their shoulder today and are quite anxious.”

Bouch said he has heard concerns from other physicians in the city about aggression from patients, though none of those cases have been as extreme as Reynolds’ slaying.

He said the issue can’t be pinpointed to any one cause.

“I think some of us need to speak to the mayor and we need to speak to the RCMP and try and figure out a way of making our exam rooms, our offices, a safe place — both for patients and for ourselves.”

Mounties have said a suspect is in custody and they anticipate charges will be laid. A news conference was to take place later Tuesday.

Grobmeier also said one officer was struck with a blunt weapon during the arrest, and was treated for minor injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for the education of Reynolds’ daughters. By late morning Tuesday, it had raised close to $64,000.

“He was a devout father to two amazing young daughters and a loving husband,” wrote fundraiser organizer Johan Myburgh.

“He loved to run, be healthy and, most of all, spend time with his family.”

— The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Feds offer ‘life preserver’ funds to BC Ferries as pandemic sinks revenue
Next story
Russia approves vaccine, Putin hopes to begin mass production

Just Posted

Rio Tinto, Canadian aluminum industry and government respond to U.S. aluminum import tariffs

The tariffs were imposed by President Donald Trump Aug. 6

The much-awaited Splash Park opens in Burns Lake

The Splash Park at the Radley Beach Park is finally open for… Continue reading

Brucejack mine fatality identified

Patrick Critch was from Newfoundland

Granisle receives $4.3 million funding for Wastewater Treatment plant upgrade

The village will finally get to upgrade the 49 years old plant

Spirit North Burns Lake conducting canoe, paddle board camp for indigenous kids

Rachelle van Zanten, the Community Program Director for the Burns Lake area… Continue reading

STANDING TALL: For some, B.C.’s forest industry is the best office in the world

A look at the forest sector in B.C. – and those hoping for the best – amid mill curtailments

Lawsuit launched after Florida child handcuffed, booked and briefly jailed

Suit alleges “deliberate indifference” to what should have been handled as a behavioural issue

Russia approves vaccine, Putin hopes to begin mass production

Critic calls decision to proceed without thorough testing ‘dangerous and grossly immoral’

Man, 54, charged in connection with fatal attack of Red Deer doctor

Doctor was killed in his walk-in clinic on Monday

Doctor slain in Alberta medical clinic was devoted father, husband

Red Deer doctors on edge after attack on colleague who had two young daughters

Royal B.C. Museum wants B.C.’s COVID-19 nature observations

COVID-19 Collecting For Our Time: ongoing project cataloguing province’s pandemic experience

Feds offer ‘life preserver’ funds to BC Ferries as pandemic sinks revenue

For every dollar the province spends the federal government will match

Bad behaviour at B.C. restaurants ignites campaign calling for respect

“If you can’t follow the rules, then stay home,” says BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association

Over half of Americans oppose Trump tariff on Canadian aluminum: survey

The survey was conducted Aug. 7 to 9 among 1,513 Canadians and 1,003 Americans

Most Read