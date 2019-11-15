Does the season make you blue? It could be SAD

Seasonal affective disorder can result in mood and health changes

Abbotsford has some dreary, rainy weather ahead, and that can make for a sour mood in many people.

The B.C. division of the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) says, for others, the seasonal changes – including less daylight and a drop in temperature – can bring on a more profound form of the blues known as seasonal affective disorder (SAD).

Here are some signs that you might have SAD:

you feel like sleeping all the time or have trouble getting a good night’s sleep

you’re tired all the time, making it difficult to carry out daily tasks

your appetite has changed, in particular more cravings for sugary and starchy foods

you’re gaining weight

you feel sad, guilty and down on yourself

you feel hopeless

you feel irritable

you’re avoiding people or activities you used to enjoy

you feel tense and stressed

The CMHA recommends talking to your doctor if some of these feelings seem to happen each year.

The treatments for SAD include light therapy, medication, counselling and self-help measures such as exercise and a healthy diet.

Visit cha.bc.ca for more information.

RELATED: Shortened daylight in B.C. can put damper on mental health

RELATED: ‘Blue Monday’ isn’t real, but depression can be

Vikki Hopes | Reporter



@VikkiHopes

Send Vikki an email.

Like the Abbotsford News on Facebook.

Follow us on Twitter.