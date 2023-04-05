Does your dog’s nails need a trim?

A total of 28 dogs came and $483 was raised for our Lakes Animal Friendship Society’s (LAFS) spay aid program held a nail trim day at the Burns Lake Public Library. Julie Harrison, The Roving Dog Adventures and Training, and Jennifer Reynolds, Velvet Groove Kennels and Grooming, volunteered their day to come do nail trims by donation. The feedback was awesome and LAFS will be planning monthly clinics, should interest remain high, monthly. The next clinic will be on April 8 at the library basement again from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Submitted photos/Lakes District News)
