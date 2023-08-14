Dog dies from B.C. helicopter crash, pilot missing after leaving scene

Chalupa, a Chihuahua, did not survive a helicopter crash near Enderby Saturday, Aug. 12. (Facebook photo)Chalupa, a Chihuahua, did not survive a helicopter crash near Enderby Saturday, Aug. 12. (Facebook photo)
As of Monday afternoon, the scene of the helicopter crash has been cleaned up, however the pilot still remains unaccounted for. (Brendan Shykora-Morning Star)As of Monday afternoon, the scene of the helicopter crash has been cleaned up, however the pilot still remains unaccounted for. (Brendan Shykora-Morning Star)

UPDATE: Monday, Aug. 14. 3:30 a.m.

The chihuahua, Chalupa, that was reported missing after the helicopter crash, was found. He did not survive its injuries.

UPDATE: Monday, Aug. 14. 11:15 a.m.

Police are investigating after a helicopter crashed on the Shuswap River near Mabel Lake Saturday.

RCMP received a report of a crash near the 2700-block of Mabel Lake Road in the Hupel neighbourhood at approximately 8:23 p.m. Emergency personnel responded with eight ambulances.

Four people were on board the helicopter. Three were transported to hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries. One person, believed to be the pilot, left the scene in a vehicle prior to the arrival of emergency personnel and remains unaccounted for.

A Chihuahua, named Chalupa, was also aboard and did not survive the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

ORIGINAL

A helicopter crash on the Shuswap River near Mabel Lake late Saturday (Aug. 12) night has sent two people to the hospital.

According to B.C. Emergency Health Services, an incident took place around 8 p.m., where a small helicopter crashed into the river. Two people have been sent to the hospital.

Additionally, according to Brianna Megan Winrow, a small chihuahua is missing, after being involved in the crash.

If you have seen the chihuahua, named Chalupa, phone or text: 250-878-6497 or 250-864-4491.

The condition of the two people, and chihuahua, is unknown.

The Morning Star will update with more information.

