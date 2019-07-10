A backhoe has dug a shallow trench for the installation of the perimeter fence, where the new dog park will be built. (Blair McBride photo)

Dog park fence work to start in late July

The installation of the Burns Lake dog park’s perimeter fence is expected to start during the week of July 22.

“This date is dependent on contractor availability and may change but volunteers will be needed during the construction phase to assist the contractor,” as Lynn Synotte, one of the original backers of the park bid, told Lakes District News.

The four-foot tall chain link fence, including the installation will cost about $23,000. The previous figure of $10,000 for the fence did not include installation costs.

“We have since added a small dog enclosure, which adds another gate and more cost as well,” said Synotte.

Synotte, Nicole Gerow and Tracey Payne first proposed the park plan to the Burns Lake village council in January.

For the purpose of the project they partnered with the Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS), which as a non-profit society can sponsor funding proposals for the park and will be in charge of operating it.

LAFS has received a total of $29,500 in funding from the Rotary Club of Burns Lake, the Burns Lake Community Forest, the Bulkley Valley Credit Union, Burns Lake and District Community Foundation, Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako, Village of Burns Lake and LMR Enterprises.

Some in-kind donations have also been received from Lakes District Maintenance, Tahtsa Timber, Decker Lake Forest Products and the Village of Burns Lake.

“These donations enable the LAFS to complete the first stage of the park, which includes site preparation, fencing, gravelling, parking delineation, one bench, one waste composter, a waterline, signs, kiosk and restoration and finishing the on-site shed,” Synotte said.

The total cost of the dog park is estimated to be around $62,000 and it will be 250 feet by 145 feet in area.

The second and final stage of the construction will involve adding another dog waste composter, a dog water fountain, two benches, landscaping and building a structure to store LAFS equipment and educational materials. That structure will also contain some of the flat pack dog and cat houses and donated pet food.

LAFS is seeking funding for the second stage. Potential sponsors can email Synotte at lsynotte@telus.net.

CN Railway owns the land the park will occupy and is be leased it to the Village of Burns Lake for $2,500 a year.

The village has agreed to contribute $2,400 towards the cost of the signage at the park.

Volunteers who want to help can contact Heather at hanchikos@ualberta.net.

