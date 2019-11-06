Dog Park gets its sign

(L-R) Bob Morgan and Lynn Synotte stand beside the new sign for the MacEwen Dog Park in Burns Lake. Morgan, from Man Cave Creations made the sign. The park was named after Bruce and Evelyn MacEwen and the Rotary Club of Burns Lake donated some funds towards the park’s construction in MacEwens name. The park is located on the grounds of the old Dick Schritt Ball Park, on the corner of Francois Lake Dr. and Railway Ave. and is open to the public. A committee consisting of Synotte, Rick Dobbs, Nicole Gerow, Tracey Payne, Heather Anchikoski and Christina Wingfield, sponsored by the Lakes Animal Friendship Society, raised the money to build the park and many volunteer hours were spent by the group and other community members to bring the park to completing Stage 1. Stage two will continue in the spring with landscaping, a dog fountain, more benches and other improvements. A great addition to the Burns Lake community. (Submitted photo)