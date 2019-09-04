Dog park taking shape

The new dog park in Burns Lake is moving along nicely. The crew have been hard at work putting the siding on the shed. The park committee is still looking for donations. If anyone is interested in volunteering or making a donation please contact the Lakes Animal Friendship Society at 250-692-7007. (Submitted photo)
