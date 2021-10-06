Dog park volunteer work bee

A handful of volunteers did a touch up work bee at the dog park recently, completing some maintenance work to fences, gardens and trees.

Ten advertising signs have been sold to local businesses and seven were affixed to the fence within the park in a move to make the park financially self-sustaining. The funding will be used to purchase the compostable bags, pay for miscellaneous expenses and to hire a maintenance worker for three hours per week. Three more signs have been purchased and two more spaces are available. Cost is $200 per year.

A new water fountain is ready, and is due to be installed in the ground on Oct. 2 . Another work bee will be conducted to fix the area that was disturbed by the installation as well as other needed work inside the park.

If anyone is interested in ordering a sign, volunteering to be on the committee, or donating to the park’s maintenance costs, call Synotte at 250-692-7007.

There are still a few unclaimed honey apples on the trees surrounding the park if you need a snack while exercising your pooch.

