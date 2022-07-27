dog show

Dog show in Burns Lake

All Breed Dog Show and Obedience Trials was held at Eagle Creek fairground on July 22 to 25 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The first day of the show judges finalize and pick the dogs on the standard of how the breed should look. This determines which dogs will go on to the obedience trials. This year, there was a total of 48 different breeds represented in seven different groups. The event was well attended and people were invited free of charge to meet all the different breeds of dogs and watch them in the show ring as well as the performance events. (Kaitlyn Cardinal photos/Lakes District News).

 

