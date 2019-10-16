Dogs to soon get chance to play in park

Almost 10 months after the dog park idea was introduced to the public, Burns Lake fidos might finally be able frolick in their new park.

While the park isn’t completed yet, dogs and their owners could get a chance to wander around the grounds later in October.

“We expect by the end of October we will have done as much as we can this year and expect to have a grand opening in the spring,” as Lynn Synotte, one of the originators of the park plan, told Lakes District News.

Synotte, along with Tracey Payne and Nicole Gerow form the core committee behind the idea. The Lakes Animal Friendship Society (LAFS) partnered with them and as a non-profit society can sponsor funding proposals for the park and will be in charge of operating it.

READ MORE: Dog park fence work to start in late July

During the week of Oct. 7-11, workers with Hurry Help Landscaping from Fraser Lake prepared the grounds for the installation of the chain-link fence, which is estimated to cost $10,000.

Still to come in the park’s construction is the addition of the dog waste composter, a dog water fountain, benches, landscaping, a kiosk and signage.

The park will be named after Bruce and Evelyn MacEwan and the Rotary Club of Burns Lake has donated some funds towards the park in their name.

The total cost of the park is estimated to be around $62,000 and its total area will be 250 feet by 145 feet.

The park was first proposed to the Burns Lake village council in late January and the idea proved popular with the community.

LOOK BACK: Council mulls bid to open dog park in Burns Lake

Things moved forward relatively quickly and the project attracted funding from several sources including the Bulkley Valley Credit Union, the Rotary Club, LAFS and from from private businesses.

One of the wooden signs for the new dog park, which will be named after the MacEwan family. (Submitted photo)

