Dolly Parton imagination library completes 2 years in Burns Lake

Over 2,500 books have gone in the community, says the Lakes Literacy coordinator

Sylar reading the newest book he received. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Lakes Literacy is celebrating two years of sending out books in the community through the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

The program is part of the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, which was started by the famous country singer. It sends books to Lakes Literacy coordinator Jennifer Petersen each month, based on the registered children from the community and bills her for it but the program is completely free for the families.

“The program is very successful in the sense that it is supported by the community. We are reaching a huge percentage of population through this program. And while I see people donating a lot of books at the give and take free library stands through the community, I have not seen a lot of people donating the books they received through the Dolly Parton library and that’s very encouraging,” she said.

“It means the books are loved, they are being enjoyed and they are possibly continuing through other children in the home. That’s actually a positive sign,” added Petersen.

Since starting back in 2018, 2,888 books have been sent out into the community.

To facilitate the continuity of the program, Peterson has had many donations over the past two years, including a $6000 pledge over three years by the Rotary Club and several private donations as well. These donations are important for the program to continue because Peterson firmly believes that “there is nothing more important than having books at homes” especially in such difficult times and that too in a community where transportation is a big barrier and there isn’t even a bookstore.

“I hope to see community financial support. I need ongoing financial support. The program will not continue, without continuous funding,” said Petersen.

Lakes Literacy is also organizing a letter-writing campaign called, The Gift of Giving to reach out to seniors in the community. Petersen is encouraging the community to write cards, letters for seniors for the holidays and drop them off at the Burns Lake Public Library or the Bulkley Valley Credit Union. The cards will then be delivered to seniors living at Tweedsmuir House, Heritage Manor, Caroll Cottage and The Pines.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Amelia reading Skinnamarink as part of the Dolly Parton Imagination library, with her cat Hunter. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Amelia reading Skinnamarink as part of the Dolly Parton Imagination library, with her cat Hunter. (Submitted/Lakes District News)

Shelby Harms at age 2, reading There’s a hole in the log on the bottom of the lake by Loren Long after receiving it this past week from the Dolly Parton Imagination library. (Stacey Oldfield photo/Lakes District News)

Shelby Harms at age 2, reading There’s a hole in the log on the bottom of the lake by Loren Long after receiving it this past week from the Dolly Parton Imagination library. (Stacey Oldfield photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
B.C. ministers pay tribute to Joseph Arvay, lawyer and civil rights champion

Just Posted

The Food bank received a bottle depot donation. (Submitted/Lakes District News)
Food bank receives over $5,000 donation from bottle returns

The Burns Lake Recycling Depot presented a cheque to Candice Little of… Continue reading

Cram the cruiser 2020. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Cram the Cruiser 2020, a huge success

Red Apple organized Cram the Cruiser 2020, to collect toys for Santa… Continue reading

Mill. (File photo)
Decker Lake mill planer up and running

Decker Lake Forest Products mill is back up and running. After a… Continue reading

The Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce is now looking for a rental space to continue its operations. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake and District Chamber of Commerce’s visitor information centre contract won’t be renewed

The Village to take over the centre’s management

The store closure is to ensure safety for its senior volunteers and customers. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake thirft store closes its doors until further notice

Won’t be accepting donations during this time

People walk by COVID-19 artwork along Government St. in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, December 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. records 16 deaths due to COVID-19, 566 new cases

There are 9,315 active cases

Anderson’s letter states that minks live in deplorable conditions, and calls on Premier Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. (Carmelo Redondo photo)
Pamela Anderson calls on Horgan to ban fur farming in B.C. after COVID-19 outbreak at Fraser Valley mink farm

There are approximately 13 mink farms in B.C., almost all of which are in the Fraser Valley

Principal Rob Clark posted a video to his Twitter account on Dec. 8, after having a conversation about COVID-19 stigma with one of his students. / Video image
I think it’s hard for kids: B.C. principal urges parents to talk to children about COVID

Silverdale Elementary’s Rob Clark said he spoke with a child who feared death after testing positive

Premier John Horgan leaves the podium following his first press conference of the year as he comments on various questions from the media in the Press Gallery at B.C. Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, January 13, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
4,000 high-risk British Columbians to receive 1st dose of COVID-19 vaccine next week: Horgan

More details to be released later this week

COVID
B.C. mom irked with ‘inconsistent’ COVID rules after kids play date ends in warning

Lisa Engh’s friend nearly fined by APD after her children were playing with others in own backyard

Avalanche Canada has released a new online tool Avy Savvy for new users of the winter backcountry. (Wes Gregg photo)
Avy Savvy: Avalanche Canada introduces online tutorial for backcountry beginners

The program is in addition to its exisiting online education roster

B.C. NDP finance critic Mike Bernier speaks in the legislature, Feb. 13, 2020. (Hansard TV)
Big holes in NDP’s COVID-19 Christmas bonus plan, B.C. Liberal says

Applications based on 2019 income, late budget delays further aid

Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau listen to Major General Dany Fortin respond to a question during a news conference in Ottawa, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Who should get Canada’s first COVID vaccines — the most vulnerable or superspreaders?

Up to 249,000 doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine will arrive on Canadian soil by the end of the month

Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Conservative MP Dan Albas speaks about his private member’s bill in Ottawa, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
B.C. MP drafts legislation to open floodgates on interprovincial booze sales

Four provinces allow direct-to-consumer sales into their jurisdictions

Most Read