Dolores Funk will not seek re-election as Mayor of Burns Lake

Charlie Rensby announced he will being running for mayor of Burns Lake in upcoming election.

Dolores Funk announced late last month that she won’t be seeking re-election as mayor of Burns Lake, come October.

“With municipal elections on the minds of so many people, I want to declare publicly, that I do not intend to seek re-election. It has been an honour and a privilege to serve these past four years. I am truly grateful,” wrote Funk, in a social media post.

She also expressed her gratitude towards her council, saying the council had been dedicated and thoughtful in its deliberations and above all, respectful to one another, “a value we have held on to throughout”.

She then went on to applaud the village staff, noting, “It’s been a tough few years, with the pandemic and many other challenges. But, despite all, you have rallied and managed to accomplish more than we imagined was possible. Because of your commitment, expertise and pure hustle, we have a community we can all be proud to live in.”

During her term, Funk, along with her council, undertook many projects, such as the water treatment facility in partnership with Lake Babine Nation (LBN) and Ts’il Kaz Koh, a couple of sidewalk projects with LBN, a number of upgrades to the Radley beach area including addition of a spray park, and developed a community brand, marketing strategy, tourism strategy.

With education and work history in tourism, community planning and natural resource management, Funk plans to find employment in one of these areas after her term is up.

“The downturn in forestry will be a challenge, but I see many opportunities and we are a resilient people who are ready and willing to make the changes necessary to come out on top,” she added, when asked about the future of the village.

Hours after this announcement, councillor Charlie Rensby made an announcement of his own, expressing his intentions to run for this year’s mayoral elections.

“I am announcing my intention to seek the position as mayor of Burns Lake in the fall election of this year. As the most senior and experienced member of council I know I am the best qualified person for the job,” he wrote.

When asked why he wanted to join the race, Rensby told Lakes District News that he intended to run because of the community, and through his sense of duty towards helping others that has attracted him to public service.

“The current mayor and council that I am apart of have set new standards for working together as a cohesive team,” he noted, something he would aspire to have if elected.

While Rensby said he would elaborate on his platform in the coming days, he explained the basics of his platform as, “Through partnerships with our Indigenous neighbours, I hope to generate revenue to relieve the pressure on our taxpayers, and to provide opportunities in business, housing, and education. There are opportunities everywhere, we just need to dare to reach out together and grab them.”

So far, no one else has come forward to run in the mayoral elections opposite Rensby.

“I have heard the odd rumour but nothing substantial yet about possible opposition, though I’m sure I won’t be acclaimed,” he said.

By the time of going to press, Lakes District News hadn’t yet heard back on what the other councillors’ plans were for the election season.

This year’s municipal elections will take place on Oct. 15.