Donation to food bank in Burns Lake

Mat from the Office Pub & Grill, (seen here with food bank employees) cooked up another delicious meal for the food bank in Burns Lake. Every month Babbi Singh, owner donates a meal for over 75 people to the food bank. Another kind donation – the Office Pub & Grill has been holding a karaoke contest over the last month and they have asked for a donation at the door. In doing so they were able to raise $130 in which owner Babbi Singh matched making a $260 donation to the The Link – Burns Lake food bank. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)