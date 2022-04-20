Donation to Lakes District Museum

The Burns Lake Recycling Depot presented a cheque for $1163 on behalf of Pacific Atlantic Pipeline Construction to Lyle Graham, vice president of the Lakes District Museum Society. The funds came from pipeline donations in the month of March, and all the beverage containers were sorted by the Burns Lake Recycling Depot staff. (Submitted photo/Lakes District News)
