Donation to the Burns Lake Foundry

The old School District 91 bus shop in Burns Lake being torn down for the new construction of the Burns Lake Foundry. (File photo0

Carrier Sekani Family Services (CSFS) confirmed they purchased the land of the old old School District 91 bus shop back in 2022 and intends to build a facility that will be home to a Foundry location for Burns Lake.

And now one of many contributors, Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society has granted $25,000 to assist with the development of Foundry Burns Lake also.

The first major donation comes from Hampton Lumber’s Babine Forest Products and Decker Lake Forest Products. That donation is $250,000.

Previously Steve Zika, CEO of Hampton Lumber said,“We are so pleased to be able to contribute to the early development of this important facility. “We take great pride in being part of the Burns Lake community and understand how important it is for youth to access convenient and culturally relevant health resources and support.”

Dr. Travis Holyk, Carrier Sekani Family Services Executive Director of Health Services said, “We believe that foundry, as a network of community-based health and social services for young people is well suited to the unique geographic, economic and demographic of Burns Lake – and we are thrilled to be building this new facility to help the young people of this region thrive. We wouldn’t be able to do this work without the generous contributions from foundations like the Nechako-Kitamaat Development Fund Society which will make a major impact on the capital build of Foundry Burns Lake.”

Foundry facilities are youth centres for health, wellness, healing and development. There are 14 of them across the province, only two of which are in northern B.C. One is in Terrace, one in Prince George.

Foundry Burns Lake will provide all youth, aged 12-24, along with their families, free and confidential age-friendly, culturally relevant and supportive, wellness and substance-use service for their unique needs.

Ground-breaking on the Burns Lake Foundry will take place in April.

