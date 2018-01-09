Thomas Burt Reed, 51, of Burns Lake, was one of the two people killed in a Prince George homicide on Jan. 25, 2017. (Lakes District News file photo)

Double murder case involving a Burns Lake man moves forward

Preliminary hearing to take place in February

A preliminary hearing for the double murder case involving a Burns Lake man has been scheduled for February.

Thomas Burt Reed, 51, of Burns Lake, was one of the two people killed in the Prince George homicide on Jan. 25, 2017.

At approximately 2:40 a.m., Prince George RCMP responded to a report of shots fired on Foothills Boulevard near the intersection of North Nechako Road.

David Laurin Franks, 46, of Prince George was also killed, and one more person was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result of being shot. The RCMP did not released the name of third victim.

Seaver Tye Miller, Aaron Ryan Moore, Joshua Steven West and Perry Andrew Charlie have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police have called this incident a targeted attack.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin on Feb. 20, 2018 in Prince George.

 

@flavio_nienow
newsroom@ldnews.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Comments are closed

Previous story
B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Just Posted

Mount Milligan Mine temporarily suspends operations

The company has not made any comments regarding layoffs

End is near for MSP premiums in B.C.

Premiums reduced by half for all British Columbians

Double murder case involving a Burns Lake man moves forward

Preliminary hearing to take place in February

Burns Lake Search and Rescue looks to drones

The group hopes to have drones up and running by spring

Majority of assessment notices show a slight increase in northern B.C.

Granisle saw the biggest jump in the region

Decker Lake holds Christmas concert

An afternoon of songs, poems and contagious Christmas spirit

Column: Swedish hockey captain missed the silver lining

Sportsmanship is also a skill that needs practice after Lias Andersson threw his silver medal into the crowd

UPDATED: B.C. seeks study on a particularly powerful greenhouse gas

Province wants info on nitrogen trifluoride, which is 17,000 times more potent than carbon monoxide

Female MPs unsure what #MeToo movement means for Parliament Hill: survey

One-third of them said it was difficult to evaluate the harassment complaints process

Deaths of young Victoria sisters trigger reviews by multiple agencies

When police investigation concludes, reviews by MCFD and BC’s child and youth rep could begin

B.C. politicians tackle ride-hailing rules

Uber, Lyft can work with existing taxi business, expert says

Beavers and balloons blamed for power outages in 2017

BC Hydro compiles a list of most memorable outages of last year

2 adults, 2 children killed in Ont. house fire

A fire chief in Oshawa, Ont., says two adults and two children have died in a house fire east of Toronto

Get your Loblaws $25 bread price fixing gift card

Registration opens Jan. 8

Most Read