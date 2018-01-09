Double murder case involving a Burns Lake man moves forward

Preliminary hearing to take place in February

A preliminary hearing for the double murder case involving a Burns Lake man has been scheduled for February.

Thomas Burt Reed, 51, of Burns Lake, was one of the two people killed in the Prince George homicide on Jan. 25, 2017.

At approximately 2:40 a.m., Prince George RCMP responded to a report of shots fired on Foothills Boulevard near the intersection of North Nechako Road.

David Laurin Franks, 46, of Prince George was also killed, and one more person was sent to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries as a result of being shot. The RCMP did not released the name of third victim.

Seaver Tye Miller, Aaron Ryan Moore, Joshua Steven West and Perry Andrew Charlie have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder.

Police have called this incident a targeted attack.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to begin on Feb. 20, 2018 in Prince George.

