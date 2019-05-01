Downtown Burns Lake to be paved

The road in downtown Burns Lake is scheduled to be repaved this summer, the government announced.

Three kilometres of Highway 16, between Babine and Kerr roads will be resurfaced, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure said in a news release on April 25.

An additional 30 kilometres of the highway – from Endako to the Fort Fraser overhead bridge – will be paved as well.

“This section of Highway 16 is in need of repair, and I know it has been a concern for residents who drive this route,” said Claire Trevena, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “The work being done will significantly improve the drive through Burns Lake and make travelling between Endako and Fort Fraser safer.”

The Penticton firm Peter’s Bros. Construction was awarded the resurfacing contract for $7.4 million.

A more specific timeline for the start of construction will be known in the coming weeks, Ministry of Transportation spokeswoman Sukhi Tomana told Lakes District News.

“The contractor has developed a traffic management plan to help ensure that people can travel with minimal disruptions through the Burns Lake area,” she added.

Mayor Dolores Funk welcomed the news of the resurfacing.

“I think we can all agree that this announcement hasn’t come a minute too soon for all of us who drive through town on a regular basis,” Funk said. “I’m very grateful that the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure found a way to make this project a reality for this summer.”

The work is expected to be complete by the fall of 2019.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
Send Blair an email
Like Lakes District News on Facebook

Previous story
2 dead, motive unclear in North Carolina campus shooting
Next story
WikiLeaks’ Assange gets 50 weeks in prison for bail-jumping

Just Posted

Village to donate $2,500 for dog park signage

The Burns Lake village council has agreed to donate $2,500 towards signage… Continue reading

RDBN pushes local food in new grant program

As summer approaches, food producers are readying to grow and provide more… Continue reading

Downtown Burns Lake to be paved

The road in downtown Burns Lake is scheduled to be repaved this… Continue reading

Overwintering fires linger amid snowmelt

Despite the recent cool temperatures and melting snow leaving patches of wet… Continue reading

Wind uproots trees

Burns Lake resident Charlene Crider submitted photos of large trees lying on… Continue reading

WATCH: Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

Trailer released for Sonic The Hedgehog filmed on Vancouver Island

WikiLeaks’ Assange gets 50 weeks in prison for bail-jumping

Julian Assange’s seven years in the embassy had cost British taxpayers 16 million pounds

‘Besieged’ B.C. farmland needs protection from oil and gas sector: report

Agriculture Ministry released final report that makes 32 recommendations

Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

But each city can make own regulations on e-bikes.

Update: BC Ferries boat goes to high bid of $210,000

Howe Sound Queen will continue to operate until June

Young humpback whale dies after 2 strandings in Alaska

The whale may have followed a pod of belugas and likely was unfamiliar with the area

Cat people are more neurotic than dog people, study finds

A University of Texas studies the differences between dog people and cat people

Cat trapped in Edmonton sinkhole lured out by treats

Two cats were believed to be trapped in the sinkhole, but one feline believed to have escaped

Transgender inmate at B.C. women’s prison files discrimination complaint

Human Rights Tribunal hears case in June.

Most Read