A person holds a syringe and an orange while learning how to administer Naloxone to an overdose victim, during an International Overdose Awareness Day gathering in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A person holds a syringe and an orange while learning how to administer Naloxone to an overdose victim, during an International Overdose Awareness Day gathering in Surrey, B.C., on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Dozens of recommendations in overdose and drug toxicity report by B.C. MLAs

Report calls for fewer barriers to safe supply, expanded take-home naloxone program

An all-party committee at British Columbia’s legislature has released a report on drug toxicity and overdose deaths that calls for dozens of urgent steps from the province to address the deadly crisis.

The more than three dozen recommendations include ensuring continuity of care for at-risk people, expanding a take-home naloxone program, and engaging with health-care providers to reduce barriers in prescribing a safe supply of drugs.

The report also seeks a “substantial increase” in funding for recovery and detox programs, while recommending overdose and mental health calls be redirected from police to more specialized responders whenever possible.

The committee says since beginning work in April, it heard stories of “agony, frustration and hope” from almost 1,000 oral and written submissions, and that the crisis represents a “staggering loss.”

Sheila Malcolmson, minister of mental health and addictions, says in a statement that the report’s recommendations “reaffirm” the approach the government is already taking.

A provincial coroner’s report released in September says the rate of toxic drug deaths is 42 people per 100,000, twice what it was in April 2016 when the government declared a public health emergency over the rising rate of overdoses.

“As the illicit drug supply gets increasingly more toxic, we face a rising tide of need in British Columbia. There is more to do to tackle this public health emergency,” Malcolmson said.

Committee chair Niki Sharma said in a news release that its members heard some residents aren’t able to access life-saving services.

“The committee’s report makes recommendations to further scale up government’s response to ensure that all British Columbians can access high-quality substance-use support and care when they need it,” Sharma said.

The committee’s recommendations also include funding Indigenous-led and designed substance-use supports, increasing funding for public awareness and anti-stigma initiatives, and integrating a mental health option in 911 calls.

Committee member Sonia Furstenau, leader of the B.C. Greens, said in a statement that the report’s recommendations did not go as far as she had hoped.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaDrugsopioid crisis

Previous story
Child accidentally eats THC candy in Halloween bag, prompting warning from Richmond RCMP
Next story
VIDEO: B.C. mom running laps around ministry gets meeting with addictions minister

Just Posted

From left, federal NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP Taylor Bachrach chat with a supporter as they arrive at an NDP fundraiser event at the Highliner Hotel and Conference Centre in Prince Rupert Oct. 28. (Thom Barker photo)
NDP leader vows no election during campaign-style visit to Northwest

L-R: Pierre Poilievre, Leader of federal Conservatives, Skeena BC Liberal MLA Ellis Ross and Prince George-Peace River MP Bob Zimmer at a meeting in Ottawa on Oct. 21. (Ellis Ross/Twitter)
Northwest B.C. MLA Ellis Ross holds LNG talks with federal conservative leader, German envoy in Ottawa

Darlene Hunter, chief of Halfway River First Nation (left) with Crystal Smith, chief councillor of Haisla Nation are among some of the founding members of the First Nations Climate Initiative. (Supplied photo)
First Nations Climate Initiative members from northern B.C. heading to UN’s COP27 conference in Eygpt

A logging truck arrives at Skeena Sawmills in Terrace last November. (Ben Bogstie/Terrace Standard)
Skeena Sawmills in Terrace cuts production amid high cost of logging