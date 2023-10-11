Dr. Patricia Vickers visits Burns Lake

On Sept. 29 the College of New Caledonia invited Dr. Patricia Vickers to attend as a keynote speaker. The event was called ‘A path Towards Collective Reconciliation: A Truth and Reconciliation Workshop.’ During the workshop, Vickers spoke from her understanding of ancestral law and self-determination. She discussed cultural and internalized oppression and the power of transformation. “Today I was really grateful to be invited to speak about healing from trauma and to speak about truth and reconciliation, as I see it and understand it,” said Vickers. She also said good things are happening in Burns Lake. “They were supportive, and people being interconnected is a good thing to have in community. The nature of what I’m speaking about is personal for anybody. In this society, we don’t really talk about deep personal things in a relaxed way for many different reasons but people that were here knew that the whole topic was deeply personal,” she said. A lunch was served and at the end of the presentation, people had the opportunity to take photos with Dr. Vickers. (Saddman Zaman photos/Lakes District News)