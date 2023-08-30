Drag race results

The Houston Drags were held Aug. 19 and 20 – here are Saturday results: SUPER PRO : 1st – Ken Brown, 2nd – Clint dallaVecchia, 3rd – Ed Hilderbrant. PRO : 1st – Dawson Calkins, 2nd – Eric Jarsma, 3rd – Jeff Leason. JR DRAGSTER: 1st – Josh Closkey, 2nd – Logan Calkins, 3rd – Keyden Barnett. GAMBLERS RACE: Peter Gunnanoot. SUNDAY KING OF THE KILL RACE : Kris Barnett. (Angelique Houlihan photo/Black Press)
- Search
- Home
- Newsletters
- Subscribe
- Support Centre
- Puzzles
- Contests
- Cannabis
- Submit News Tip
- News
- Sports
- Travel
- Trending Now
- Autos
- Classifieds
- Good News
- Jobs
- Business
- Entertainment
- Photo Galleries
- Life
- Community
- Opinion
- Video
- Weather
- Obituaries
- Marketplace
- Contact Us
- Site Map