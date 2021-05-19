Dragon Palace donates $5,458 to food bank

Dragon Palace yet again hosted a Mothers Day fundraiser over May 8 and May 9 and raised $5,458. They donated the entire amount to the food bank. The local restaurant owners have been hosting such fundraisers even during the tough COVID-times, recognizing the needs of others and as a way of giving back to the community. Last year, during their Mothers’ Day drive they raised $9,212 for the food bank and later did another fundraiser for the Immaculata Parish and raised $9,318. (Dragon Palace photo/Lakes District News)