dragon palace

Dragon Palace donates Christmas dinner

Staff at the Dragon Palace restaurant in Burns Lake made 75 hot meals and donated them to The Link Food Centre’s hot meal program. In addition to the meals, they also donated $500. This isn’t the first time the restaurant has donated to The Link, however in the past it was always just a cash donation. The Nguyen family, owners of the restaurant, told Lakes District News that the reasoning behind making the meals was due to the increasing homelessness issue locally. “We wanted to do something to support those in need in the community during the holidays,” they said. (The Link Food Centre photo/Lakes District News)

Previous story
B.C. Liberals heading into 2022 with new leader, financial pressure
Next story
Author Yann Martel, former senator Murray Sinclair among 135 named to Order of Canada

Just Posted

Ruth Hamilton with her famous Golden meteor. The rock is currently on loan to Western University for imaging and scans. (Ruth Hamilton photo)
Black Press Media’s Top 25 most-read stories of 2021

In this promotional image provided by ABC TV, Charlie Brown and Linus appear in a scene from “A Charlie Brown Christmas, which ABC will air Dec. 6 and Dec. 16 to commemorate the classic animated cartoon’s 40th anniversary. Do you know when this holiday special first aired? (AP Photo/ABC, 1965 United Feature Syndicate Inc.,File)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 walk past a Christmas display in Vancouver, on Thursday, December 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Merry Christmas or Happy Holidays? What about eggnog – yay or nay?

santa
Santa has come to Decker Lake Elementary School