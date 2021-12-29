Dragon Palace donates Christmas dinner

Staff at the Dragon Palace restaurant in Burns Lake made 75 hot meals and donated them to The Link Food Centre’s hot meal program. In addition to the meals, they also donated $500. This isn’t the first time the restaurant has donated to The Link, however in the past it was always just a cash donation. The Nguyen family, owners of the restaurant, told Lakes District News that the reasoning behind making the meals was due to the increasing homelessness issue locally. “We wanted to do something to support those in need in the community during the holidays,” they said. (The Link Food Centre photo/Lakes District News)