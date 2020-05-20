Dragon Palace gives back on Mother’s Day in Burns Lake

The Dragon Palace Restaurant in Burns Lake has been closed since mid March because of the Covid19 crisis. The family said they had been getting numerous requests to open again so they decided to open for two days, in celebration of Mother’s Day. They posted on their Facebook, “We hear our customers are missing our food so we decided to open for a limited time for Mother’s Day on May 9 and May 10 from 12-6 p.m. Takeout and pickup only. On top of this we are donating all the proceeds from this coming weekend to our local food bank.” They went on to say, “Our special weekend to the food bank was a big success we had to open for an extra hour just to fill in all our orders and we regret turning down orders Sunday due to running short on food. Our grand total is $9212.”

On top of their generous donation they also of gave away a $25 gift certificate for anyone who liked or comment on their post – Charlene Patrick was the winner. Their post on Facebook received 153 comments and 151 shares.

The Nguyen family has owned the Dragon Palace Restaurant for 22 years, when asked why they decided to do this, Khai said they wanted to give back to the community but he was in shocked on how many people ordered. He couldn’t even start to say how many orders they made but said normally they would cook that much food over a duration of a week or more. They are not ready to open quite yet but said they will probably open soon.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

Capt. Jennifer Casey died in the Kamloops plane crash

Wildroots Flowers Gifts in Burns Lake makes a difference

Wild Roots Flowers & Gifts did a great Mother’s Day initiative that… Continue reading

Current risk of flooding due to snow melts very low

Snow packs are one of the major factors for flood risks in… Continue reading

Final decision on the WKE FI program tabled due to the pandemic

The school board for School District 91 (SD91) in a board meeting… Continue reading

“No ‘quick-fix’ to Burns Lake’s connectivity problems”

“There is no ‘quick-fix’ to this area’s connectivity problems,” says RDBN Director… Continue reading

Only two new COVID-19 cases in B.C., one in care home

Three additional deaths, also patients in care homes

VIDEO: Police give B.C. bear bandit the boot

The RCMP report that garbage was locked in the trunk of the car

Canada–U.S. border to stay closed to non-essential travel until June 21: Trudeau

Second time border ban has been extended

Police ticket hundreds of drivers for speeding over May long weekend

Speeders caught during May long weekend and start of High Risk Driving awareness month

Feds expand criteria for emergency loans to include family businesses, contractors

Owner-operated businesses are now eligible as well

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Abbotsford woman with special needs shot with paintball, sparking police probe

Emily recovering after incident, email address available to send well wishes

‘Pandemic pay’ to give temporary wage top-up to 250,000 B.C. front-line workers

That equates to a total of $2,240 for someone who worked 35 hours each week for 16 weeks

PHOTOS: Hungry hawk versus reluctant rattler showdown recorded by B.C. photographer

Not the first time photographer was in right place at right time to document an unusual encounter

Most Read