Dragon Tree christened

The Burns Lake Public Library contest for dragon and tree names has finally resulted in two fantastic names. The MacEwen Children’s library’s dragon will now be called as Bookie McMaster, with 28 votes and the tree will be called as Grandfather Oak with 37 votes. The contest was a huge hit among the patrons with the library receiving over 60 votes in each category. (Laura Blackwell photo/Lakes District News)



