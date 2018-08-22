A picture of Jonathan Seidel and his 2-month-old daughter, Hazel. (Photo courtesy of Jonathan Seidel Memorial Fund GoFundMe page)

Driver in B.C. highway crash a husband, father of 2-month old baby

An online fundraising campaign has been started to help the family

An online fundraising campaign has been started for the driver that died in a crash on the Malahat Highway crash Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: Fatal sewage-truck crash closes Malahat

Family members, who set up the campaign page, have identified the man as Jonathan Seidel.

“Jonathan leaves behind his loving wife Randa Seidel and his beautiful 2 month old daughter Hazel. He also leaves behind 3 fur babies,” the organizer of the online fundraiser, Jennifer Kurucz, said.

Funds raised will go towards helping Seidel’s family and funeral expenses.

As of Wednesday afternoon, the page has raised $5,000 of its $25,000 goal.

