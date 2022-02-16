Drop-in curling in Burns Lake

Burns Lake residents were definitely in the winter Olympic spirit on Feb. 10, hitting the ice at the Lakeside Multiplex for some drop-in curling. For anyone who’d like a chance to try out throwing some rocks, drop-in curling is available every Thursday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.. (Eddie Huband photo/Lakes District News)
