Drought, fire risk conditions lower in late July

The drought levels for the Bulkley-Lakes Basin - which includes Burns Lake and Houston - and the neighbouring basins of Upper Fraser West and Skeena-Nass were listed as “dry” as of July 17, an improvement from the “very dry” classification of earlier in the month. (BC Drought Information Portal)

The wetter and cooler conditions of July have reduced both the drought and wildfire risks for the Burns Lake region.

The drought level for the Bulkley-Lakes Basin – which includes Burns Lake and Houston – was listed as “dry” as of July 17, according to the British Columbia Drought Information Portal.

Basins in northeast B.C. were classified as “normal” for the first time since May, along with the Upper Fraser East Basin around Prince George.

That marks an improvement from earlier in the month when most of the province, including Bulkley-Lakes was classified as “very dry.”

LOOK BACK: Streamflow levels lower than normal, report says

Fire danger has fluctuated during July, with some days in the first week of the month reaching “high” danger, as the Fire Weather Maps on the Canadian Forest Fire Weather Index System website.

During the second and third week, the danger level fell to “moderate” and even “low” on most days.

That website’s forecast indicated the risk for the Burns Lake region would remain between low and moderate until August.

This year data differs significantly from July of 2018, when the Fire Danger levels for this region climbed from low to high for the first half of July, then increased to very high and even reached “extreme” for most of the second half.

However, the BC Wildfire Service warned on July 18 that despite the wet weather, people should still be wary of fire risks.

“Fire activity remains low across BC due to cool conditions and rainfall. This may feel like a stark contrast compared to what was experienced in 2017 & 2018, however it is no reason to become complacent. Please continue to take all precautions to prevent human-caused,” it said in a tweet.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter
