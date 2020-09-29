Drug bust in Burns Lake results in seizure of $5000 and 290 grams cocaine

The Burns Lake RCMP has made two drug busts since June, with the latest bust conducted on Sept. 19 right along 8th Ave in the village.

On Sept 19, at around 12:30 a.m., the police stopped a vehicle travelling along 8th Ave, for a motor vehicle infraction. When the police took to searching the vehicle, they found in excess of 290 grams of suspected cocaine and over $5,000 in cash.

In a previous incident, the Burns Lake RCMP’s investigation led to a search of a rural residence near the Burns Lake area. After procuring a warrant for the search, the police ended up at the residence to undertake the investigation. During the search, the police found and seized over 340 grams of suspected cocaine and over $35,000 in cash.

According to a press release on Sept 24, by the North District of the RCMP, both investigations are ongoing and will be forwarded to BC Prosecution Service for review of potential charges.

If you have any information about this contact the Burns Lake RCMP at (250) 692-7171 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477.

Priyanka Ketkar

Multimedia journalist

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

