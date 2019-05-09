Drug bust in Burns Lake

On Thursday May 9 2019 at 1:00 PM an adult male was seen in the area of Highway 16 and 5th Ave in Burns Lake. The male, who was known to be on conditions from a previous matter, was observed breeching those conditions.

When Frontline Officers from Burns Lake and Houston Detachments attempted to arrest the male, he fled on foot prompting the police to engage in a foot pursuit.

Mounties git the man a few blocks away and he was arrested without incident. It was during the arrest that police discover the male had a significant amount of drugs, suspected to be cocaine in his possession. As well as large sum of cash.

The male, who will be charged with breech of condition will likely face further charges of drug possession. The investigation continues.

