Drug bust in Fort St. John

On Feb. 24, 2018 the Fort St. John RCMP Drug Section and Crime Reduction Unit, executed a search warrant at a residence.

At the completion of the search, police located and seized five loaded firearms, approximately 800 suspected fentanyl tablets, two ounces of suspected fentanyl, 20 ounces of suspected powder and crack cocaine, three ounces of suspected crystal methamphetamine, as well as $38,000 cash.

The homeowner, 46 year old Dana Andrew Nazarek, has currently been charged with four counts of possession for the purposes of trafficking.

Nazarek is expected to appear in court on March 12, to answer to these and possibly additional charges stemming from items seized in this investigation.

