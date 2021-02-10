The number of annual deaths due to overdose, is expected to exceed the previous provincial record of 1,549 fatalities in 2018. (Metro creative stock photo/Lakes District News)

The number of annual deaths due to overdose, is expected to exceed the previous provincial record of 1,549 fatalities in 2018. (Metro creative stock photo/Lakes District News)

Drug overdose deaths — a massive crisis amidst the pandemic

27,067 potential overdose-related 9-1-1 calls received in 2020

While the pandemic has been wreaking havoc over everyday lives, calls for overdoses and deaths caused by overdoses went up all throughout last year.

“Calls for overdoses spiked, and in July BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS) dispatch staff and paramedics handled the highest number of overdose responses ever recorded in a single month. The final tally for 9-1-1 calls from someone suffering a potential overdose was 27,067; up 12 per cent over 2019,” said a news release issued by the health service.

For the Burns Lake area, the BCEHS received 18 calls in 2020 as opposed to 20 calls in 2019 while for Houston, the emergency health service saw a 100 per cent increase in calls with 22 calls received in 2020 as opposed to 11 in 2019.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry had said in a news conference that, “The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a devastating effect on the overdose crisis in B.C. Exacerbating this is the highly toxic drug supply that exists in our communities right now.”

Overdose deaths have also seen a sharp rise throughout the pandemic. The B.C. Coroners Service recorded 153 deaths in November 2020, from illicit drug overdose, a slight decrease compared to October’s 162 deaths taking the total overdose deaths to 1,548. The coroners service is yet to release data on the number of overdose deaths in 2020, but the number of annual deaths is expected to exceed the previous provincial record of 1,549 fatalities in 2018.

To put this in perspective, the pandemic has so far taken 1,240 lives since it started last year and deaths due to drug overdose have taken over 1,500 lives in 2020 alone.

When asked about the death toll for COVID-19 deaths as well as drug overdose deaths, local MLA John Rustad said, “First of all, it is very sad and shocking when you see the numbers. We have two health crisis going on in the province. I think quite frankly the approach that has been taken around overdose, in particular around addictions, needs complete rework. We need to be looking at more long-term treatment models where we are supporting not just people getting addiction but having a dedicated support system for them so they can get off drugs.”

“In many cases, the approach doesn’t provide the support in terms of why an individual maybe addicted to these drugs and is taking these drugs. So the approach has to look at those underlying causes and try to find ways to treat people like people. Try to find ways to get them healthy. The approach that has been taken around free drugs and reduction can be part of the solution but we need to be looking at a much larger suite of tools that focuses on individuals as opposed to a broad brush approach to the issue,” he said.

Priyanka Ketkar
Multimedia journalist
@PriyankaKetkar

priyanka.ketkar@ldnews.net

Like us on Facebook and follows us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Just Posted

Earlier in January, this dog was found at the Eighth Ave apartments and had gone over someone’s fence. (Burns Lake lost and found pets photo/Lakes District News)
Pet neglect problem persists in Burns Lake

A new Facebook group to find solutions for better dog bylaws emerges

RDBN. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
RDBN hoping to get an NDIT intern for 2021

The intern will be hired for the planning department

(North American Emergency Response Guidebook/Lakes District News)
Are the northen B.C. railways getting more dangerous for communities?

Friends of Wild Salmon’s petition demands independent risk assessment of the rail corridor

The number of annual deaths due to overdose, is expected to exceed the previous provincial record of 1,549 fatalities in 2018. (Metro creative stock photo/Lakes District News)
Drug overdose deaths — a massive crisis amidst the pandemic

27,067 potential overdose-related 9-1-1 calls received in 2020

WKE. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
WKE’s annual book fair adds a virtual element

This fair to be the only book fair for the academic year

A health care worker is seen wearing a mask outside St. Paul’s Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Dec. 2, 2020. B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate steady, 435 cases Tuesday

Four deaths since Monday, no new health care outbreaks

Langley RCMP have issued at least two tickets to the Riverside Calvary Chapel in Langley for continuing to hold services despite public health orders. (Langley Advance Times file)
Injunction sought against Fraser Valley churches defying B.C. health orders

Churches in Langley and Chilliwack have continued to hold services.

Royal BC Museum CEO Jack Lohman is stepping down effective Feb. 12. (Don Denton/News Staff)
CEO steps down following allegations of systemic racism at Royal BC Museum

Conversation around racism sparked by resignation of Indigenous collections head in summer 2020

In Vancouver’s second anti-mask dispute in just four days, a man allegedly spat in the face of a store employee after refusing to wear a mask on Monday (Feb. 8). (Pixabay image)
Man allegedly spits in store employee’s face after refusing to wear mask: Vancouver police

This is the city’s second anti-mask dispute this week

Property owners are receiving declaration forms this month for the B.C. speculation and vacancy tax, but fewer than one out of 100 will actually have to pay. (Black Press Media files)
B.C. speculation and vacancy tax a big job with small returns

Declaration letters on the way for Nanaimo, Victoria, Kelowna

Lama Mugabo, a board member at the Hogan’s Alley Society, poses for a photograph at the remaining portion of Hogan’s Alley, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, January 27, 2021. The historic black neighbourhood was demolished to make way for the construction of the Georgia and Dunsmuir viaducts in the early 1970s. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Reclaiming Hogan’s Alley: Society pitches new life for historic Black Vancouver area

At the height of its vibrancy, the viaduct was an entertainment district attracting the likes of Sammy Davis Jr. and Ella Fitzgerald

Ryan Bentson filmed his experience at the Vernon Jubilee Hospital Feb. 7, 2021. He was arrested and removed for not complying with the hospital’s mask mandate. (Ryan Bentson - Facebook)
Vernon man with double lung transplant arrested for not wearing mask in hospital

Face shields vs. masks: Double lung transplant recipient argues they’re the same

FILE – The Canadian border is pictured at the Peace Arch Canada/USA border crossing in Surrey, B.C. Friday, March 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Canada to require negative COVID-19 test at land borders

Similar rules already in place for air travel

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform as she makes a phone call. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Anti-masker accused of threatening employee with baton after stealing apple: Vancouver police

Officers say they found the suspect trying to break into a compound later that night

Most Read