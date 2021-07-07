Drums and music at CNC for Aboriginal Day theme

In the last week of June, the Indigenous Language Proficiency Degree program in the College of New Caledonia’s Burns Lake campus had an Indigenous day celebration of sorts. The program with the Lake Babine Nation is a pilot project with Nicola Valley Institute of Technology, in its fifth year. The class celebrated the Aboriginal Day with drumming, singing and traditional food. Drumming and singing was done by Eugene Patrick, Wilf Plasway Jr., Bernard Patrick and Marion Smith. The cohort has 16 students and three instructors Rosalie Macdonald, Louise Lacerte and Beatrice Michell. (Submitted/Lakes District News)