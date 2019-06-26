Drunk driver crash causes power outages

A BC Hydro crew repairs a power pole that was hit by an impaired driver on June 15. The impact caused power outages in Burns Lake. (Submitted photo)

An impaired driver hitting a pole was the cause of electricity outages in Burns Lake on June 15.

In the early hours of that day, a driver hit a power pole at the top of 5th Avenue, as RCMP Constable Greg Willcocks told Lakes District News.

No other vehicles or people were involved in the collision.

Police arrested an adult male, who will be charged with impaired driving. His name has not been released and the legal documentation was being sent to Crown counsel.

The man sustained minor injuries and was taken to the Lakes District Hospital for assessment.

Power was out for 62 customers from 5:18 a.m. until 4 p.m., according to BC Hydro’s online Outage list.

The utility provider later repaired the pole.

Blair McBride
Multimedia reporter

