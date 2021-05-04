Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore

Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore

Dual-citizen B.C. mayor asks for understanding after U.S. trip for vaccine, family visit

An extended holiday resulted in social media backlash after Rossland mayor visits family in the U.S.

A Kootenay mayor is asking the Rossland community for understanding rather than condemnation following an extended visit to the United States.

For Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore, her trip south with her husband to get vaccinated and visit family was carefully planned and the information shared with council and city staff. But the dual citizen, who has served Rossland for two terms as councillor and now her second term as mayor, recognizes that the optics are concerning.

“My trip was not a secret, and my decision to go was carefully considered and weighed heavy on my heart,” said Moore. “Council, staff and numerous people in the community were told of my plans in March.

“I left Rossland first week of April, immediately got vaccinated and have been very careful to stay just with my family. As one of 1.4 million other Canadians, I am a dual-citizen so I am allowed in the U.S.”

Since the pandemic outbreak, many politicians’ have been censured and publicly criticized for appearing to bend or break COVID-19 protocols, and this case is no different as her actions drew heated debate on social media.

While the optics of leaving the city and crossing the border to visit family may be blurred, Moore says she has done so conscientiously and with the public safety paramount.

The retired couple also was not restricted by the most recent April 23 measures placed on travelling outside of the three boundaries within B.C. because they left in early April.

Under Canada and U.S. federal law, dual citizens can cross the border for essential health reasons, and must follow a number of protocols on re-entering Canada, including mandatory quarantine.

Moore says that before she and her husband return to B.C., they will have a COVID-19 test done before crossing the U.S.-Canada border, and have a quarantine plan in place to show at the border.

“I do regret the fervor this has caused in the community and any issues for council,” Moore told the Trail Times.

“I understand that people are frustrated with the ongoing restrictions of the pandemic and the lack of family contact. Just like for many of you, it has been a very difficult time for me and my family.

“I agree with the people who believe elected officials should be held to a higher standard, and for the 13 years I’ve been in local government, I believe I have done that. I made this decision first as a mother and grandmother, not as an elected person.”

The mayor participated in all council meetings virtually while away.

READ MORE: Hospitalizations, ICU admissions growing for younger Canadians in third wave

READ MORE: Interior Health urges all adults to register for vaccination

Earlier this year then-Castlegar Mayor Bruno Tassone resigned after backlash flared up over a trip he and his wife took to their cabin, located on the West Kootenay/Okanagan border. Tassone said the trip was to help his wife deal with mental health issues and they needed to get away.

In his resignation letter to council, Tassone said it has been difficult and that he was naïve to think his political journey wouldn’t affect his family.


sports@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC HealthCoronavirusRossland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
UBC researchers capture first images of rapidly spreading B.1.1.7 COVID variant
Next story
2021 census responses due May 11

Just Posted

FILE – Residents of the Kahnawake Mohawk Territory southwest of Montreal continue to monitor a blockade leading to blocked railroad tracks that pass through their community as they protest in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs on Sunday, March 1, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe
B.C. Supreme Court rejects Wet’suwet’en bid to toss LNG pipeline certificate

Opposition last year by Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs set off Canada-wide rail blockades

Anne Bergen’s generous donation will make it possible for five graduates to get financial aid. (Beverly Olinyk photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake local sets up $25,000 scholarship

The generous donation to provide financial support for LDSS graduates

RCMP. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
Burns Lake RCMP under IIO microscope

The independent agency investigating an incident from December 2020

B.C.’s public health restrictions on non-essential travel are reinforced by orders effective April 23, 2021 to stay within your own regional health authority except for essential travel such as work and medical appointments. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)
COVID-19 non-essential travel ban in B.C. until May 25

Violators will be charged $575 fines

Expect delays on Highway 16 West due to a landslide between Hillcrest Way and Lloyd Drive on April 21. (Ken Young/Facebook)
Traffic delays caused by landslide on Highway 16 East

Single lane alternating traffic could continue for upto two months

Pharmacist Barbara Violo shows off a vile of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Junction Chemist, an independent pharmacy in Toronto, Friday, March 12, 2021. A national advisory committee recommends people 30 and older can get a shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine if they do not want to wait for an mRNA alternative. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Looking for the nearest COVID shot? Tech entrepreneur creates texting software in B.C

Zain Manji says app took just one or two hours to create

The ‘Gateway to Holidayland’ sign in the Rambo franchise’ first film, First Blood. (Youtube screenshot)
Hope had no say in being left out of Lower Mainland zone amid COVID restrictions: Mayor

Hope acts as a geographical gateway to the rest of the province

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Professor asks UBC to reconsider Dr. Henry’s honorary degree, cites conflict of interest

‘At the minimum, please consider postponing it to after the current public health emergency is over’: Sumeet Gulati

A 2021 census questionnaire. (Black Press Media file photo)
2021 census responses due May 11

By law, every household must complete a census questionnaire

A load of lumber is hauled down Highway 3 in southern B.C., the province that supplies about half of U.S. exports to the U.S. (B.C. government photo)
U.S. home builders call for end to Canadian lumber trade war

U.S. Lumber Coalition says duties a small part of record price

Rossland Mayor Kathy Moore
Dual-citizen B.C. mayor asks for understanding after U.S. trip for vaccine, family visit

An extended holiday resulted in social media backlash after Rossland mayor visits family in the U.S.

A structural image of the B.1.1.7 COVID-19 variant published by University of B.C. researchers. (UBC)
UBC researchers capture first images of rapidly spreading B.1.1.7 COVID variant

Researchers believe current COVID vaccines will still work on U.K. variant

Jose Marchand prepares Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination doses at a mobile clinic for members of First Nations and their partners, in Montreal, Friday, April 30, 2021. The National Advisory Committee on Immunization is coming under fire after contradicting the advice Canadians have been receiving for weeks to take the first vaccine against COVID-19 that they’re offered. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
NACI advice on ‘preferred vaccines’ for COVID-19 sparks confusion, anger

Panel said that people who can wait for an mRNA vaccine should do so

Jennifer Touchie prepares to re-hang red dresses on May 1 after vandals removed the dresses she had originally hung along Highway 4 days before. (Nora O’Malley photo)
Red Dress Day honours Canada’s missing and murdered Indigenous people

As vandals target displays, May 5 marks Red Dress Day across the country

Most Read