Ducks Unlimited dinner and auction was held in Burns Lake on Nov. 19 and the Tweedsmuir Rod & Gun Club. “We had 103 people at the event, and before expenses we raised approximately $29,000. It was a fun evening, a great meal, and I think everyone had tons of fun and are excited about coming again next year,” said Craig Little, Burns Lake Chapter Chairperson. (Submitted photos/Lakes District News)