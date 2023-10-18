Ducks Unlimited is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Tweedsmuir Rod and Gun Club in Burns Lake. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Ducks Unlimited is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Tweedsmuir Rod and Gun Club in Burns Lake. (File photo/Lakes District News)

Ducks Unlimited is coming

Tickets are $50 each and available at Woods and Water Sporting Goods

Ducks Unlimited is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Tweedsmuir Rod and Gun Club in Burns Lake.

Tickets are $50 each and available at Woods and Water Sporting Goods in Burns Lake.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for drinks, and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.

“Like every year, this is not going to be any different,” said Craig Little, Burns Lake Chapter Chairperson.

“We follow a similar format each year. It is a banquet during which we hold various events, such as draws, raffles, silent auctions, and live auctions for a variety of donated and purchased items.”

Last year, $29,000 was raised form this event. Little added the funds go to Ducks Unlimited Canada who’s primary goal is the preservation of wetlands across the country.

Even though this event does have a dinner, but there will not be a dance.

“Thanks to all the generous businesses, companies, and organizations in the Burns Lake area who support this event each year,” he said.

Previous story
Credit union collaboration sparks B.C. wildfire relief

Just Posted

Members interest could swing more curling in spring break of 2024. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Social gatherings might keep curling alive

Ducks Unlimited is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Tweedsmuir Rod and Gun Club in Burns Lake. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Ducks Unlimited is coming

(L-R) Dolores Funk, Jack Brown, Greg Brown, Heidi Grant, Norn Synotte, Lynn Synotte, and Nathan Way of the Rotary Club members attending the burial of the time capsule which will be dug up and opened at the next 125 Annivesary of the Village of Burns Lake on 2048 celebration at the Rotary Park in Burns Lake on Oct. 14. (Saddman Zaman photo/Lakes District News)
Time capsule buried

The Northern Interior Rural Division of Family Practice is coming up with a new recruiting program to attract more nurses, physicians and other health care practitioners to northern rural and First Nations communities. (File photo/Lakes District News)
Northern Interior Royal Division of Family Practice