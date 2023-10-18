Ducks Unlimited is coming

Tickets are $50 each and available at Woods and Water Sporting Goods

Ducks Unlimited is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 18 at the Tweedsmuir Rod and Gun Club in Burns Lake.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. for drinks, and dinner will be served at 7 p.m.

“Like every year, this is not going to be any different,” said Craig Little, Burns Lake Chapter Chairperson.

“We follow a similar format each year. It is a banquet during which we hold various events, such as draws, raffles, silent auctions, and live auctions for a variety of donated and purchased items.”

Last year, $29,000 was raised form this event. Little added the funds go to Ducks Unlimited Canada who’s primary goal is the preservation of wetlands across the country.

Even though this event does have a dinner, but there will not be a dance.

“Thanks to all the generous businesses, companies, and organizations in the Burns Lake area who support this event each year,” he said.